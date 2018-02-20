ACLU: Don't rush to expel lawmaker facing criminal charges

The American Civil Liberties Union is urging Rhode Island lawmakers to proceed with caution as they weigh expelling a state senator facing criminal charges.
Steven Brown, the executive director of the ACLU's Rhode Island office, said in a letter to Democratic Senate President Dominick Ruggerio Tuesday that a vote to oust Republican Senate Minority Whip Nicholas Kettle could set a "dangerous" precedent.
He said the legislature has never expelled one of its members. Brown suggests lawmakers adopt rules and "clear due process standards" before taking the extraordinary measure to prevent future abuse.
Ruggerio has threatened to call for an expulsion vote if Kettle doesn't resign.
Kettle has been charged with sending nude pictures of his ex-girlfriend to a friend without her consent and extorting sex from a teenage Senate page.
