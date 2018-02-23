Lawmaker restricted from working with staff amid allegation

Democratic legislative leaders in Washington state say they have restricted a lawmaker's contact with his staff while officials review an allegation made against him related to personal boundaries.
The News Tribune and the Northwest News Network report Rep. David Sawyer of Tacoma currently is restricted from working with his staff as House officials review the recent unspecified allegation.
Sawyer also told the news outlets he was counseled by a House attorney in recent months about how his behavior toward a female staffer might be construed.
Sawyer has denied acting inappropriately. In a statement to the news outlets Friday he said: "I believe I have conducted myself professionally and lawfully."
First elected in 2012, Sawyer chairs the state House's Commerce and Gaming Committee and has been integral in crafting legislation related to Washington's legal marijuana system.
