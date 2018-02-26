Ex-state treasurer to help in Albuquerque police reform

A former state treasurer will lead police reform efforts in New Mexico's largest city.
Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller announced the appointment of James Lewis as senior adviser for public safety over the weekend.
Police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos says Lewis will ensure the Albuquerque Police Department is complying with federal court-ordered reforms.
A lengthy 2014 review by the U.S. Department of Justice identified a "culture of aggression" within Albuquerque police. The report also faulted the police department for using unreasonable force with the mentally ill.
The reforms became a focus of last year's mayoral race.
Keller says Lewis will work closely with the city's police department and the U.S. Justice Department. He'll also help develop a community policing plan.
