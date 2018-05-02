More money, training for school police officers recommended

Another set of proposed school safety measures recommended by North Carolina legislators seeks more money and mandated training for police officers assigned to campuses, as well as more building vulnerability reviews.
A House subcommittee examining school and student safety improvements following the Florida school shootings in February voted Wednesday to advance several pieces of proposed legislation. The panel also recommended more study on allowing non-public schools to have armed security and on details for law enforcement to supplement school-based officers with volunteers.
Another subcommittee examining mental health and student support needs agreed last week that more school counselors, nurses, social workers and psychologists need to be hired.
A full House school safety committee will approve its final recommendations next week, days before the General Assembly convenes its annual work session.
Comments