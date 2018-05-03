The five Democratic candidates for Montana's U.S. House seat listen to instructions before a debate Thursday, May 3, 2018, in Helena, Montana. From left to right are: John Heenan, John Meyer, Jared Pettinato, Grant Kier and Kathleen Williams.
The five Democratic candidates for Montana's U.S. House seat listen to instructions before a debate Thursday, May 3, 2018, in Helena, Montana. From left to right are: John Heenan, John Meyer, Jared Pettinato, Grant Kier and Kathleen Williams. Matt Volz AP Photo
Democratic candidates debate in race for Montana US House

By MATT VOLZ Associated Press

May 03, 2018 10:01 PM

HELENA, Mont.

Democratic candidates running to unseat Republican U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte say Montana needs someone who will stand up to President Donald Trump.

Attorney John Heenan, former land trust director Grant Kier and former Justice Department attorney Jared Pettinato said during a debate Thursday in Helena that they would work with Trump when it's in the state's interest, and oppose him when it's not.

The candidates also debated health care, the environment and guns, with former state legislator Kathleen Williams calling for a near ban on AR-15 semi-automatic rifles.

They also discussed what it would take to defeat Gianforte in November's general election.

Former Justice Department attorney Jared Pettinato says Gianforte has all the money, but the Democrats will win with ideas.

Environmental attorney John Meyer says an independent thinker "who's not scared of their shadow" will win.

