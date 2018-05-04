Emporia commissioners approve $4M warehouse expansion

A city commission in east-central Kansas has approved an incentive compliance agreement on a $4 million warehouse expansion for a food products supplier.
The Emporia Gazette reports that Emporia City Commission approved the agreement for the Cargill warehouse Wednesday.
The decision comes after a recommendation from Kent Heermann, president of the Regional Development Association of East Central Kansas.
The 50,500-square-foot (4,692-square-meter) warehouse will be on nearly 6 acres (2 hectares) of land owned by Emporia Enterprises. The facility also includes a 10-year tax abatement. Cargill has invested more than $5 million worth of equipment and upgrades over the last several years.
Heermann says the project would bring at least $330,000 in additional payroll to Emporia.
Vice Mayor Jon Geitz says the expansion has been in the works for at least 10 years.
Comments