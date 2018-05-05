Future of Maine GOP on agenda at convention

Maine Republicans have gathered at their convention to celebrate the term-limited governor's record and hear from leading GOP officials and gubernatorial candidates.
Party delegates are meeting in Augusta Saturday.
Four GOP gubernatorial candidates are trumpeting fiscally conservative Gov. Paul LePage's legacy and trying to distinguish themselves ahead of the June primary. The 2010 and 2012 conventions saw Tea Party-fueled uprisings against the conservative establishment.
Republicans have touted their party's recent gains in rural areas of the historically independent-minded state. Republican U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin has represented them since 2014.
The GOP is hoping record-low unemployment and fiscal stability under LePage, a Republican, will draw voters their way in the June 12 primary election.
