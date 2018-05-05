Illinois public defender fights in courtroom, boxing ring

In this April 25, 2018, photo, veteran Madison County public defender John Rekowski works a speed ball after sparring at Knuckles Gym in Madison, Ill. Rekowski, whose career in the courtroom spans 30 years also enjoys boxing. He says boxing helps him clear his mind after a long day by forcing him to focus on just one thing. The sport also appeals to his competitive side. (Derik Holtmann/Belleville News-Democrat via AP)/Belleville News-Democrat via AP)