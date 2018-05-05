Officers cleared in fatal shooting in Boise

A prosecutor has cleared two Boise police officers of wrongdoing following a shooting during a traffic stop that killed a 27-year-old man armed with a gun.
Blaine County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Thomas on Friday cleared officers Adam Crist and Kepa Zubizarreta.
Authorities say both officers fired one shot during a traffic stop on Jan. 4. Officials say Robert Cassidy Hansen died at the scene from a gunshot wound to the head.
Police say Hansen was sitting in the back seat and refused police commands, pointing the gun at himself and the female driver.
Police say the officers believed the woman was in danger and nearly simultaneously shot at Hansen.
The woman wasn't injured.
Comments