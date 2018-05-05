Police: Indiana cop killed by suspect was 16 years on force

Indiana State Police Sgt. Joe Watts, left, consoles Terre Haute Chief of Police John Plasse, center, at the scene of a fatal shooting of a Terre Haute police officer at an apartment building Friday, May 4, 2018, in Terre Haute, Ind. An Indiana officer was killed Friday evening in an exchange of gunfire between police and a homicide suspect, who barricaded him inside an apartment complex and later died from injuries sustained during the shootout, authorities said. The Tribune-Star via AP Austen Leake