Over 1,000 attend service for slain Arizona police officer

Nogales Police Department officers escort the casket bearing the body of slain NPD officer Jesus Cordova, followed by his widow Alyssa, following the funeral mass at Nogales High School, 1905 N. Apache Blvd., on May 5, 2018, in Nogales, Ariz. Officer Cordova was shot and killed last Friday while pursuing a carjacking suspect. Arizona Daily Star via AP Mike Christy