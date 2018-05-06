FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2018, file photo, New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu, right, and chief of police Michael Harrison ride on horseback at the start of the Krewe of Zulu parade on Mardi Gras day in New Orleans. In many ways, Landrieu leaves the New Orleans mayor's office Monday, May 7, on high notes. But the term-limited Democrat leaves stubborn problems for his successor, LaToya Cantrell. They include an aging water, sewerage and drainage system and recurring violent crime.
FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2018, file photo, New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu, right, and chief of police Michael Harrison ride on horseback at the start of the Krewe of Zulu parade on Mardi Gras day in New Orleans. In many ways, Landrieu leaves the New Orleans mayor's office Monday, May 7, on high notes. But the term-limited Democrat leaves stubborn problems for his successor, LaToya Cantrell. They include an aging water, sewerage and drainage system and recurring violent crime. Gerald Herbert, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2018, file photo, New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu, right, and chief of police Michael Harrison ride on horseback at the start of the Krewe of Zulu parade on Mardi Gras day in New Orleans. In many ways, Landrieu leaves the New Orleans mayor's office Monday, May 7, on high notes. But the term-limited Democrat leaves stubborn problems for his successor, LaToya Cantrell. They include an aging water, sewerage and drainage system and recurring violent crime. Gerald Herbert, File AP Photo

National Politics

Progress and lingering problems await New Orleans' new mayor

By KEVIN McGILL Associated Press

May 06, 2018 09:20 AM

NEW ORLEANS

His accomplishments include rebuilding public works, eliminating a nearly $100 million city budget deficit and reforming a scandal-plagued police department.

In many ways, Mitch Landrieu leaves the New Orleans mayor's office Monday on a high note. His accomplishments include November's announcement that DXC Technology is bringing 2,000 new jobs to the city still staggered by 2005's Hurricane Katrina when Landrieu took office in 2010.

Still, the term-limited Democrat leaves stubborn problems for his successor, LaToya Cantrell. They include an aging water, sewerage and drainage system run by an agency with a history of management problems.

And violent crime remains a problem in a city with an undermanned police force.

  Comments  