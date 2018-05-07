FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2006, file photo, a sign along a main road in Fairbanks, Alaska, welcomes soldiers back to Fort Wainwright following an extended stay in Iraq. Initially, the Army Criminal Investigation Command cited zero investigations of child-on-child sexual assaults at bases in Alaska, but new Army documents released to The Associated Press show five cases since January 2007. In all, AP documented eight cases at Army bases in Alaska, five of them at Fort Wainwright.
FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2006, file photo, a sign along a main road in Fairbanks, Alaska, welcomes soldiers back to Fort Wainwright following an extended stay in Iraq. Initially, the Army Criminal Investigation Command cited zero investigations of child-on-child sexual assaults at bases in Alaska, but new Army documents released to The Associated Press show five cases since January 2007. In all, AP documented eight cases at Army bases in Alaska, five of them at Fort Wainwright. Al Grillo, File AP Photo
National Politics

Army recognizes kid-on-kid sex assault cases at Alaska bases

The Associated Press

May 07, 2018 08:07 AM

FORT WAINWRIGHT, Alaska

Army officials are now acknowledging they've investigated reports of child-on-child sexual assaults at bases in Alaska.

The disclosure comes amid an Associated Press investigation that found many sexual assault reports among children at U.S. military bases where service member families live have languished in a dead zone of justice, in which victims and offenders go without help.

Initially, Army's Criminal Investigation Command released a list of sexual assaults among juveniles that showed 223 worldwide since the start of 2007 — but none in Alaska. Meanwhile, state authorities tallied five cases.

After reporters challenged the Army data's accuracy, investigators released a list with 86 more cases. Among them were three that AP had not documented before.

That brings Alaska's total to at least eight cases, five of them at Fort Wainwright.

