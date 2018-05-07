UVA changes campus access policy for outside groups

The University of Virginia is changing its policies for outside people or groups that want to meet outdoors on the campus to speak, make announcements or distribute literature.
The Washington Post reports the changes come nine months after a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville. On Aug. 11, the day before a larger rally in downtown, white nationalists marched through campus, carrying torches and shouting racial slurs.
According to a news release, the new policy requires unaffiliated people to make reservations in advance to "engage in expressive activity" in certain designated locations, on certain days and during certain hours. There are nine locations available for use.
The new policy took effect on Friday. The university says there are no substantive changes to policies for students, faculty, staff or university-recognized groups.
