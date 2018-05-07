New Mexico reconsiders funding textbooks at private schools

Garrett White, 17, left, and Nathaniel Mouttet, 18, from Mesilla Valley Christian School, join a small group of other students from private schools, attending a Supreme Court hearing on state money being used to buy textbooks for private schools in Santa Fe, N.M., on Monday, May 7, 2018. The New Mexico Supreme Court is reconsidering its 2015 ban on the use of public funds for textbooks in private schools, at the request of the U.S. Supreme Court. The state's highest court heard oral arguments Monday about the state's long-running practice of paying for textbooks at private parochial and secular schools. A lawsuit says the practice takes money away from public schools and violates state constitutional provisions. The Albuquerque Journal via AP Eddie Moore