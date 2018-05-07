Feds reject Kansas proposal for lifetime Medicaid limits

Federal officials have rejected the request from Kansas to limit some people to three years of Medicaid coverage in a lifetime.
The Kansas City Star reports that Seema Verma, the administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, told the American Hospital Association that her agency is open to many new ideas about reforming Medicaid but is determined to make sure it "remains a safety net for those that need it most."
Kansas was one of five states, all led by Republicans, that requested lifetime limits. The others were Maine, Arizona, Utah and Wisconsin.
Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer said in a statement Monday his office had received Verma's letter rejecting the proposal, but his administration had already said in an April legislative hearing that it was pulling it back.
