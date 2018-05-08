Special election will fill a Delta seat in Mississippi House

A special election in part of the Mississippi Delta will fill a vacant seat in the state House of Representatives.
Polls are open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday in District 30. It includes parts of Bolivar, Quitman, Sunflower and Tallahatchie counties.
Candidates are Blake Ferretti of Cleveland, William McClellan of Charleston, Tracey Rosebud of Tutwiler and Lester Williams of Ruleville.
If a runoff is needed, it will be May 29.
The winner will serve until January 2020, filling the end of a term started by Democrat Robert Huddleston of Sumner, who had served since 1996. He resigned during the 2018 legislative session to spend more time with his family.
Party labels do not appear on ballots in Mississippi special elections.
