Primaries narrow the choices for NC legislative elections

Redistricting, retirements and open seats in North Carolina's General Assembly are leading to some unexpected results in primary elections.
The Republican Party nomination for an open state Senate seat went Tuesday to a local candidate rather than two higher-profile politicos who moved into the district that includes Iredell and Yadkin counties.
Iredell County Planning Board member Vickie Sawyer won a four-way GOP contest. The race also attracted former Mecklenburg County state Sen. Bob Rucho and former lottery commissioner and longtime GOP activist A.J. Daoud. Sawyer faces Democrat Beniah McMiller in November.
In Charlotte, Democratic Sen. Joel Ford was upended by assistant public defender Mujtaba Mohammed. Ford had been criticized for sometimes voting with the Republican majority.
