The Latest: Most polls open in Indiana for primary election

The Latest on Indiana's primary election (all times local):
6:10 a.m.
Polls are open in most of Indiana for an election that will mark an end to a nasty U.S. Senate primary.
Three Republicans are vying Tuesday for a chance to unseat what many consider a vulnerable Democratic incumbent in U.S. Sen. Joe Donnelly this fall.
Democrats, meanwhile, have shown reinvigorated signs of life and hope that energy will translate into a liberal "blue wave" in November that will help them retake two congressional districts where they've lost control in recent years.
Republicans in the conservative state are trying to continue their dominance in the Legislature and in congressional races. Greg Pence, brother of Vice President Mike Pence, is the front runner among five Republicans for an open seat in one U.S. House race.
___
12:30 a.m.
Republican voters in Indiana are picking a Senate nominee in a race that has been dominated by personal attacks and animosity.
Two sitting congressmen — Todd Rokita and Luke Messer — and former state lawmaker Mike Braun are on the ballot Tuesday. They're competing for a chance to unseat Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly.
With little daylight on key conservative issues to separate the candidates, stylistic preferences seem likely to decide the race.
They've tried to appeal to Donald Trump voters, adopting the president's harsh immigration rhetoric and even channeling him by assigning one another derisive nicknames.
The primary also features spirited congressional campaigns in the 2nd and 9th Districts. There also are GOP races for the seats Rokita and Messer are vacating, including one featuring Mike Pence's brother, Greg Pence.
