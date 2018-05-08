Court hears suit against police in man's 1976 disappearance

The New Mexico Supreme Court has heard oral arguments over whether the family of a man who disappeared four decades ago can pursue claims against the City of Albuquerque.
The wrongful death lawsuit brought by the son of Jose Farfan went before the Supreme Court on Monday for oral arguments.
The 2016 lawsuit accuses two Albuquerque police officers of taking Farfan to the mountains east of town and shooting him in the spring of 1976. The lawsuit also accuses authorities of seeking to cover up the case.
The officers were not charged in Farfan's death. The lawsuit alleges that after Farfan's disappearance, authorities collected evidence tying the officers to his killing that Farfan's family only learned about in 2016.
Comments