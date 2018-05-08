Seattle-area officials fund prepaid postage on ballots

Seattle-area officials have approved a measure to fund prepaid postage on mail-in ballots, aiming to increase voter turnout for this year's elections.
The Seattle Times reports the Metropolitan King County Council approved the $381,000 funding request Monday.
King County Elections Director Julie Wise had brought the proposal to the council, citing it as a way to reduce barriers to voting.
Councilmember Dave Upthegrove sponsored the request, saying prepaid postage on ballots could increase access to the polls especially with younger voters.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is considering a $2 million emergency request to fund prepaid postage for mail-in ballots across the state this year.
A spokeswoman for the Democratic governor says Inslee is working with Secretary of State Kim Wyman to look for a solution as emergency funds are limited.
