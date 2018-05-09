City moves forward on renaming Jefferson Davis Highway

A Virginia city is moving toward changing the name of Jefferson Davis Highway.
News outlets report the Alexandria City Council accepted on Tuesday the report of an ad hoc advisory group that recommends stripping the name of the president of the Confederacy from U.S. Route 1.
The Washington Post reports the name Richmond Highway was recommended because that is what the road is called in Fairfax County.
The council also agreed the city manager will introduce an ordinance with the name change, clearing the way for a public hearing followed by a June 23 vote.
The city is aiming to change the named by Jan. 1.
