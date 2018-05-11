Virginia Beach teacher is 1st transgender council candidate

A Virginia teacher will be the first transgender candidate to run for city council in her city.
WVEC-TV reports that 45-year-old Allison White confirmed her candidacy for an at-large position on the Virginia Beach City Council on Thursday. She says she's running to make education a priority, which would consequently create opportunities for the city.
She's been a teacher at King's Fork High School since it opened in 2004, and has taught in the International Baccalaureate program for 10 years.
Late last year, Danica Roem made history in the state when she became Virginia's first openly transgender office holder.
