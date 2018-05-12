Critics: Gov's race shows need for campaign finance reform

FILE - In this March 20, 2018 file photo, Democratic gubernatorial candidate J.B. Pritzker smiles after winning the Democratic gubernatorial primary in Chicago. As Illinois braces itself for what's primed to become the most-expensive governor's race in U.S. history, fair elections advocates are calling for an end to lavish spending in a state often known as the "wild west" of campaign finance. Pritzker has already put $76.5 million into his campaign while his wealth Republican opponent, incumbent Gov. Bruce Rauner, contributed $50 million to his. Charles Rex Arbogast File AP Photo