South Dakota could be first state to tweak 'Marsy's Law'

In this Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016 photo ,Kelli Peterson, a victim witness assistant with the Minnehaha County State's Attorney's office, speaks to a victim of a crime over the phone in the Minnehaha County Administration building in Sioux Falls, S.D. South Dakota may become the first state to change the Marsy's Law constitutional "bill of rights" for crime victims of the six that have enacted it. The Argus Leader via AP Joe Ahlquist