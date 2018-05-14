Maine citizens want to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

A group of Maine citizens want the state to cut greenhouse gas emissions.
A 2003 Maine law sets goals for reducing such emissions
The proposal calls for 8 percent reduction of greenhouse gas emissions each year. Maine would reduce its emissions to approximately 75 to 85 percent below 2003 levels by the year 2035.
Maine law calls for such reductions in the long term to eliminate dangerous threats to the climate.
Maine will hold a public hearing Tuesday in Augusta. Advocacy groups Our Children's Trust, Citizens Climate Lobby and 350 Maine said they collected hundreds of signatures from Mainers who support the proposal.
Citizens and advocacy groups in states like Oregon and Alaska have recently argued that the U.S. government is failing to protect them from climate change.
