Vinehout commits to governor race; Mitchell gets endorsement

FILE - In this March 23, 2018, file photo, Wisconsin Democratic gubernatorial candidate Mahlon Mitchell addresses high school seniors at his alma mater, Delavan-Darien High School in Delavan, Wis. Mitchell, a state firefighter union head, won the endorsement of the Wisconsin AFL-CIO on Thursday, May 17, 2018. He is one of nine top-tier Democrats running in the Aug. 14 primary. The Janesville Gazette via AP, File Angela Major