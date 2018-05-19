Michigan close to finalizing stricter lead rules for water

FILE- In an Aug. 31, 2016 file photo, crews break ground and work to remove and replace lead-tainted pipes from three homes under Mayor Karen Weaver's Fast Start program in Flint, Mich. Gov. Rick Snyder's administration is nearing completion of the country's strictest drinking water rules for lead, a plan that would eventually result in the replacement of all 500,000 lead service pipes in Michigan despite opposition from municipalities and utilities. The proposed lead and copper rules, first announced in 2016 in the wake of the Flint water crisis and formally unveiled in 2017, will take effect unless a legislative committee objects by June. The Flint Journal-MLive.com via AP Jake May