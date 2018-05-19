McCaskill defends CIA vote, says reasons are classified

File-This May 15, 2018, file photo shows ranking Member Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., asking a question about separation of children from their parents at the border, of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen testifies to the Senate Homeland Security Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. McCaskill says that classified discussions she can’t share publicly persuaded her to vote against the new CIA director. McCaskill is one of the few Democrats facing difficult re-elections to oppose President Donald Trump’s nomination of Gina Haspel. She was confirmed Thursday, may 17, 2018, after a debate about her role in the CIA’s torture program. Jacquelyn Martin, File AP Photo