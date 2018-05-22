Kansas judge weighs evidence in deadly hoax call case

FILE - This 2015 file booking photo released by the Glendale, Calif., Police Department shows Tyler Barriss. Barriss, who is accused of making a hoax call on Dec. 28, 2017, that led to police shooting an unarmed man in Wichita, Kan., is scheduled to return to court Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Wichita where a judge is set to decide if there is enough evidence to put him on trial for involuntary manslaughter and other charges. (Glendale Police Department via AP, File)