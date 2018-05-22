The Latest: Polls open as Texas voters decide runoff races

In this May 4, 2018, photo, Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at the National Rifle Association-Institute for Legislative Action Leadership Forum in Dallas. Texas' primary runoff will test whether the national Democratic Party's establishment can overcome an insurgent wing more openly hostile to President Donald Trump. The only statewide runoff features little-known Democratic gubernatorial candidates: Ex-Dallas County sheriff Lupe Valdez against Houston businessman Andrew White, whose father, Mark, was governor from 1983 to 1987. Neither is expected to seriously challenge well-funded Abbott. Texas hasn't elected a Democratic governor since 1990. Sue Ogrocki AP Photo