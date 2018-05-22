Brewer picks another ex-mayor Kansas governor's race ticket

Former Wichita Mayor Carl Brewer has picked another ex-mayor from the state's most populous county as his running mate for the Democratic nomination for governor.
Brewer on Tuesday announced former Gardner Mayor Chris Morrow as his choice for lieutenant governor.
The 55-year-old Morrow was a Gardner City Council member before serving as the Johnson County city's mayor for more than four years. He stepped down in January.
Morrow is a Navy veteran who ran an employment agency. He also recently obtained a real estate license.
He said that he and Brewer know as former mayors what attracts businesses to communities and how to work in a non-partisan way.
Other Democrats running for governor include state Sen. Laura Kelly of Topeka and former state Agriculture Secretary Joshua Svaty of Ellsworth.
