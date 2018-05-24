School police asked to adopt youth-friendly Miranda warning

School discipline reform advocates have asked the Baltimore city schools police to adopt a youth-specific Miranda warning to let children know their legal rights.
The Baltimore Sun reports the Baltimore school board is currently accepting feedback on new school police policies under consideration before a vote next month.
Juvenile public defender Jenny Egan asked the school board to formulate a Miranda warning that includes developmentally appropriate language. Egan says the typical recitation heard in many a television procedural features clunky language that's difficult for children to understand. Juvenile public defender Neeta Pal read commissioners a "youth-friendly" warning adopted in Seattle's King County that simplifies the language.
City schools police chief Akil Hamm told the board he'd consult with the district's legal office to discuss the possibility of a script change.
Comments