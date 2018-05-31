Bill Clinton's Rhode Island appearance canceled

Former President Bill Clinton has canceled a scheduled speech in Rhode Island.
Clinton was scheduled to speak June 15 at the Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence to talk about his new novel, "The President is Missing."
But the venue said on its website that "due to unforeseen scheduling circumstances," the event had to be called off.
People who bought tickets, which ranged in price from $65 to $199, will receive refunds.
The book, co-written with James Patterson, is billed as "spellbinding thriller" that features a crisis of presidential proportions, with "whispers of cyber terror and espionage and a traitor in the cabinet."
It is scheduled to go on sale Monday.
Comments