Program in Wisconsin raises vets' employment hopes

In this May 24, 2018, photo, Cory Halvorson, a U.S. Army veteran, right, participates in a mock interview at the Chippewa Falls Veterans Housing and Recovery Program, in Chippewa Falls, Wis., as part of The Joseph Project, an initiative started by U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson's office to get people who are unemployed back in the workforce. The Eau Claire Leader-Telegram via AP Katy Macek