Race to take on Comstock focuses on resume, not ideology

In this Wednesday, April 11, 2018 photo, Virginia State Sen. Jennifer Wexton, D-Loudon, center, talks with Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, left, during the Senate special budget session at the Capitol in Richmond, Va. Wexton is one of the candidates in the crowded June Democratic primary that will produce a viable contender in the district representing northern Virginia suburbs and challenge Republican Barbara Comstock. Steve Helber AP Photo