Sheriff candidate says police helped opponent's campaign

A candidate for Utah County sheriff has filed a complaint with election officials after seeing video he claims shows a police officer hanging a campaign sign for his opponent.
The complaint filed by retired U.S. Marshal Jim Phelps last week says a uniformed Pleasant Grove police officer helped hang a sign for Police Chief Mike Smith on the side of an American Fork store. Phelps claims the officer was also using a police vehicle.
Phelps is running against Smith in the June 26 Republican primary for county sheriff.
Smith says he was previously unaware of the incident but wouldn't condone the officer's behavior.
The Utah County clerk says it is looking into the complaint.
There are no other candidates running, so the primary winner will be unopposed at the general election in November.
Comments