SC says judge left 170 Confederate monuments not protected

FILE- In this March 15, 2016, file photo, Circuit Judge Frank Addy listens to arguments over a 2000 law that requires a two-thirds vote from the Legislature before a local government can change any historical monument in Greenwood, S.C. Lawyers for the state of South Carolina say about 170 Confederate monuments may have lost state protection because of Addy's decision allowing racial references to be removed from a World War I monument that lists fallen soldiers as “white” or “colored.” The state is asking Addy to reconsider his ruling that allows the town of Greenwood to remove racial references from a private monument there. Jeffrey Collins, File AP Photo