FILE - In this April 13, 2018 file photo Amanda Thomashow, 28, left, and Alex Neil-Sevier, 29, wear silence gags while listening to the Michigan State University board meeting in East Lansing, Mich. A prominent victim of disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar is among the supporters of legislation that would require Michigan high schools to teach students about affirmative consent, or a “yes means yes” approach to sex. Such legislation has failed in the past, but Thomashow and other affirmative consent advocates say this year’s version could be different.
Should Michigan sex ed require 'yes means yes' curriculum?

ALICE YIN Associated Press

June 03, 2018 12:21 PM

LANSING, Mich.

A Michigan bill to mandate teaching affirmative consent, or "yes means yes" policy, as the standard during sex education at public schools is unlikely to budge in the Republican-controlled Legislature before the summer recess.

But as topics of sexual misconduct and abusive men have grown with the rise of the #MeToo movement, supporters remain optimistic that the idea will gain traction in future legislative sessions.

Sexual assault prevention has especially galvanized Lansing, the state capital just next door to where former sports doctor Larry Nassar molested hundreds of girls and women while employed at Michigan State University.

