Should Michigan sex ed require 'yes means yes' curriculum?

A Michigan bill to mandate teaching affirmative consent, or "yes means yes" policy, as the standard during sex education at public schools is unlikely to budge in the Republican-controlled Legislature before the summer recess.
But as topics of sexual misconduct and abusive men have grown with the rise of the #MeToo movement, supporters remain optimistic that the idea will gain traction in future legislative sessions.
Sexual assault prevention has especially galvanized Lansing, the state capital just next door to where former sports doctor Larry Nassar molested hundreds of girls and women while employed at Michigan State University.
