Menendez, Hugin ready for general election, face primary

Incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez and Republican challenger Bob Hugin already are lobbing attacks at each other.
But before the general election campaign is cemented, they'll have to win their party's primaries Tuesday.
Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. for the state's Democratic and Republican voters in Senate and U.S. House races.
Incumbents face challenges in the Senate contest, where Menendez will face Hugin, a well-funded former pharmaceutical executive, if they both win.
On the House side, Democratic incumbents have challengers in three races, while Republican Leonard Lance is the only member of the GOP with a challenger.
Two Republican incumbents are retiring from Congress.
Menendez is seeking his third term and has establishment party support, including from U.S. Sen. Cory Booker and Gov. Phil Murphy.
