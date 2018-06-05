Mississippi holds primaries for Senate and 2 House seats

Mississippi voters are casting ballots in party primaries for one U.S. Senate seat and two U.S. House seats.
Polls are open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday.
Incumbent U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker faces challenger Richard Boyanton in the Republican primary. Six Democrats vie for their party's nomination, including state representatives David Baria and Omeria Scott and businessman Howard Sherman.
Both parties have primaries in the 3rd Congressional District. Republican candidates include District Attorney Michael Guest, former development official Whit Hughes and state Sen. Sally Doty. Also running are Perry Parker, Morgan Dunn and Katherine "Bitzi" Tate. For the Democratic nomination, state Rep. Michael Ted Evans faces Michael Aycox.
In the 4th Congressional District, incumbent Republican Steven Palazzo faces challenger Brian Rose.
Runoffs, if needed, are June 26.
