Ex-Detroit mayor Kilpatrick moved to prison in New Jersey

FILE - In this May 25, 2010 file photo, former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick sits in a Detroit courtroom. Kilpatrick has been moved from a federal prison in Oklahoma to a federal detention center in Philadelphia. The 47-year-old Kilpatrick was transferred Monday June 5, 2018. Kilpatrick was sentenced in 2013 to 28 years in prison for extortion, bribery, conspiracy and other crimes during his years in office. He had been housed at the Federal Correction Institute at El Reno, west of Oklahoma City. Kilpatrick's release date is Aug. 1, 2037. Paul Sancya, File AP Photo