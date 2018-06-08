Police shot, kill West Richland man in Benton City standoff

Authorities say a Pasco police officer shot and killed a man who refused to release a hostage during a standoff at a Benton City home.
Benton County Sheriff Jerry Hatcher says the 50-year-old suspect was from West Richland.
The Tri-City Herald reports the man's name was not released.
Hatcher says officers were responding to a call of a suicidal man at the home on Thursday.
It turned into a hostage situation after the man refused to let a woman out of the home.
Officers spent several hours talking with the man, who was holding the woman at gunpoint.
Members of the Tri-City Regional SWAT team eventually stormed inside.
Pasco police Sgt. Scott Warren says the officer that was involved in the shooting was also a member of the SWAT team.
