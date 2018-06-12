Man shot outside of club dies trying to drive to hospital

The New York Police Department says a man who was shot outside of a club had attempted to drive himself to the hospital, but crashed and died before he could get there.
The NYPD says 59-year-old Errol Blackwood was shot outside of a Queens club early Monday in a drive-by shooting. Authorities say they do not believe Blackwood was the intended target of the shooting.
Officials say Blackwood got into his car and drove off, but crashed shortly after and was found with gunshot wounds over all his body. He was rushed to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
There are no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing.
Comments