Oregon man sentenced to prison for attack on deputy

An Oregon man has been sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for assaulting a sheriff's deputy while in a Portland-area jail.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 28-year-old Nicholas Cantrell was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to assaulting an officer and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Federal prosecutors say Cantrell "sucker-punched" Multnomah County Deputy Robert Ward in August 2017. Cantrell knocked Ward to the ground, slammed his head against the floor and pinched his windpipe. Another inmate stopped the attacked.
Cantrell apologized during the court hearing, saying he "acted foolishly and was wrong for what I did."
Cantrell's lawyer Alison Clark requested a sentence of no more than eight years, citing her client's psychological evaluation.
Ward says Cantrell nearly killed him and deserves a longer sentence.
