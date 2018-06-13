Attorney General Wilson in Republican runoff with Atwater

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson has been forced into a runoff for the Republican nomination.
Wilson will take on state Rep. Todd Atwater in the runoff June 26.
Wilson nearly won the nomination outright, but fell just over 1 percentage point short in unofficial results from Tuesday's primary.
Atwater hammered Wilson on ethics, saying he tried to stop the prosecution of a political consultant he once used after giving the case to a different prosecutor.
Wilson says no attorney general has ever fought corruption as hard as he has.
The winner of the runoff will face Democrat Constance Anastopoulo in November's election.
