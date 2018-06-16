Police offer tips for 'deadliest 100 days' on Colorado roads

In this Thursday, June 14, 2018 photo, a Colorado State Patrol trooper takes photos of a car involved in a crash with two other vehicles in Fort Collins, Colo. The time between Memorial Day and Labor Day is often referred to as the "deadliest 100 days," and Colorado Department of Transport Highway Safety Manager Glenn Davis partially attributes the increase in crashes to more people on the roads. The Coloradoan via AP Austin Humphreys