Candidate for governor drops out to run for RI Senate seat

Rhode Island Democrat Paul Roselli says is dropping out of the governor's race to run for a state Senate seat instead.
Roselli said in a YouTube video announcing his decision Thursday that he is running for the Senate District 23 seat being vacated by Sen. Paul Fogarty.
Fogarty, a Democrat, had announced in May that he would not seek re-election.
Roselli says while he's dropping out of the governor's race, he does not intend to "sit on the sidelines."
He says he plans to support Matt Brown in the primary election because he feels Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo will lose the general election.
