Committee rejects expansion of rabbit trapping rule

A New Hampshire legislative committee says wildlife officials need to hear more public comment on a proposal to increase permits to trap snowshoe hares and the length of the trapping season.
The committee charged with approving all administrative rules issued a preliminary objection Friday to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department rule.
The proposal would increase the number of permits allowing people to trap the rabbits from six to 10, and extend the season for capturing. The current rule has been in place since 2007.
Animal rights groups have objected to the proposal. They are trying to discontinue the practice where captured snowshoe hares are released to be chased by hunting dogs for training purposes and competitive field trials.
