In debate, GOP Tennessee governor hopefuls align with Trump

The leading Republican candidates for Tennessee governor aimed not to second-guess President Donald Trump during a debate, including supporting his administration's "zero tolerance" immigration policy.
At Wednesday's debate, House Speaker Beth Harwell, ex-state economic development commissioner Randy Boyd and businessman Bill Lee blamed congressional inaction for migrant family separations, likely taking aim at U.S. Rep. Diane Black. Black blamed Democrats for not supporting construction of a border wall. All four said they support Trump's policy change to keep families detained together.
All four said it's disrespectful for professional athletes to take a knee during the national anthem and would leave a game if someone did. Black has already dropped her Tennessee Titans season tickets over it.
They expressed some concerns over Trump's tariffs, but also praised his decision making.
